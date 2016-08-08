BRIEF-Midsona: public bid offer on Bringwell
* TRANSACTION WITH BRINGWELL EXPECTED TO GIVE MIDSONA POSITIVE TAX EFFECT OF ABOUT SEK 30 MILLION IN FIVE-YEAR PERIOD
Aug 8 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues third tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 500 million yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 120 days and an interest rate of 2.76 percent
* Says the maturity date of Dec. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WffsQu

May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):