BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 China Film Co Ltd
* Says share trade to debut on August 9 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b5XmIt
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.