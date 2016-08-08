BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 8 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says chairwoman Zhang Jingjing resigns due to health reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aF4Vlg
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
* Says it will repurchase up to 13 million shares, representing about 5 percent of outstanding