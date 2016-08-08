** Shares of oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp, rise as much as 3.4 pct to record high of 1,299.90 rupees

** Stock among top contributors to NSE index, which is up 0.3 pct

** India's central bank on Friday raised the limit for foreign shareholding in HPCL to up to 40 pct from 24 pct

** HPCL top gainer on S&P BSE Energy index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)