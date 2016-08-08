BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 AMICCOM Electronics :
* Says it repurchased 1.5 million shares of the company during June 7 to Aug. 6
* Says total purchase amount of T$57.4 million
* Repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common shares as of Aug. 6, representing a 2.6 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AzeM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.