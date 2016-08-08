Aug 8 AMICCOM Electronics :

* Says it repurchased 1.5 million shares of the company during June 7 to Aug. 6

* Says total purchase amount of T$57.4 million

* Repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common shares as of Aug. 6, representing a 2.6 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AzeM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)