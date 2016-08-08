** Housing Development Finance Corp rises as much as 1.4 pct; Max Financial Services Ltd shares jump as much as 3.1 pct

** Max Financial board to discuss terms of planned merger with HDFC Life - BSE filing bit.ly/2aNs6Zz

** HDFC Life, a unit of HDFC, and Max Life, in which Max Group holds a majority stake, in June began talks to create the country's biggest private life insurer

** At 0445 GMT, HDFC was up 0.7 pct while Max Financial was trading 0.2 pct lower (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)