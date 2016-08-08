BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Housing Development Finance Corp rises as much as 1.4 pct; Max Financial Services Ltd shares jump as much as 3.1 pct
** Max Financial board to discuss terms of planned merger with HDFC Life - BSE filing bit.ly/2aNs6Zz
** HDFC Life, a unit of HDFC, and Max Life, in which Max Group holds a majority stake, in June began talks to create the country's biggest private life insurer
** At 0445 GMT, HDFC was up 0.7 pct while Max Financial was trading 0.2 pct lower (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade