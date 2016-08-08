BRIEF-PEPEES Q1 net profit up at 5.4 mln zlotys
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
Aug 8 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says hog sales at 574 million yuan ($86.23 million) in July, average selling price down 7.7 percent m/m at 18.2 yuan/kg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2asSmMO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
DUBAI, May 15 Stocks in the Gulf and particularly Saudi Arabia look set to have support on Monday, and may recover Sunday's modest losses, after oil prices surged.