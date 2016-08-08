BRIEF-PEPEES Q1 net profit up at 5.4 mln zlotys
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
Aug 8 Shenyang Commercial City Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will apply to Shen Zhen Maoye Trade Building Co., Ltd for an entrusted loan of 200 million yuan, for its operation funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/APfq4n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
DUBAI, May 15 Stocks in the Gulf and particularly Saudi Arabia look set to have support on Monday, and may recover Sunday's modest losses, after oil prices surged.