BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 SFA Engineering Corp :
* Says it signs contract to supply manufacture equipment
* Other terms were not disclosed
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.