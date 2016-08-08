BRIEF-PEPEES Q1 net profit up at 5.4 mln zlotys
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
Aug 8 V V Food & Beverage :
* Says its shareholder Giant Harvest Limited completes the transfer of 18.95 percent stake in the co, to Founder Securities and ESSENCE FUND Co.,Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/msQnvX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
DUBAI, May 15 Stocks in the Gulf and particularly Saudi Arabia look set to have support on Monday, and may recover Sunday's modest losses, after oil prices surged.