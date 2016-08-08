BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to invest 30 million yuan in a Shenzhen-based technology company to get its 8.3 percent stake, up from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3LcccQ
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.