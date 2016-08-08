BRIEF-Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
Aug 8 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Shenzhen, with a registered capital of 100 million yuan
* Says the unit will be engaged in cloud computing business
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ydx0I5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.