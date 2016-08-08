BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Aug 8 Sainty Marine Corp Ltd
* Says share trade has been suspended on August 8, pending court decision on its restructuring proposal
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information