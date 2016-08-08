Aug 8 Astmax Co Ltd :

* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with Yahoo Japan Corp on Aug. 8

* Says the co plans to sell 23,757 shares (33.4 percent stake) in co's unit Astmax Asset Management Inc (ASTAM) to Yahoo Japan, for about 1.7 billion yen, on Oct. 3

* Says 50.1 percent stake in ASTAM will be sold to Yahoo Japan as the second step

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SsClls

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)