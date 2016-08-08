BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 De Licacy Industrial :
* Says it will sign an agreement for syndicated credit line of T$1.2 billion
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/A7VQ
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO