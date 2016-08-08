BRIEF-PEPEES Q1 net profit up at 5.4 mln zlotys
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
Aug 8 Fortune Information Systems :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 22
* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28
* Record date Aug. 28
* Payment date Sep. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/A98S
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
DUBAI, May 15 Stocks in the Gulf and particularly Saudi Arabia look set to have support on Monday, and may recover Sunday's modest losses, after oil prices surged.