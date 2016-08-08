BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Shanghai No.1 Pharmacy Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 11
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 12 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FE88eRRv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO