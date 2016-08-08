BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Wockhardt Ltd's shares fall as much as 13.5 pct to their lowest since June 24
** Co says U.S. FDA issued import alert for the company's Ankleshwar plant in the northern state of Gujarat
** As per the order, output from the plant does "not appear to conform to current good manufacturing practices"
** Wockhardt says "has already initiated required steps to address the concerns raised" and adds "is putting all efforts to resolve the matter"
** Macquarie downgrades stock to "neutral" from "outperform"; cuts 12-month TP to 1,015 rupees from 1,350 rupees
** Says expects stock to trade at discount to fair value of 1,320 rupees in the medium term as regulatory uncertainty prevails (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
