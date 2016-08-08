** Wockhardt Ltd's shares fall as much as 13.5 pct to their lowest since June 24

** Co says U.S. FDA issued import alert for the company's Ankleshwar plant in the northern state of Gujarat

** As per the order, output from the plant does "not appear to conform to current good manufacturing practices"

** Wockhardt says "has already initiated required steps to address the concerns raised" and adds "is putting all efforts to resolve the matter"

** Macquarie downgrades stock to "neutral" from "outperform"; cuts 12-month TP to 1,015 rupees from 1,350 rupees

** Says expects stock to trade at discount to fair value of 1,320 rupees in the medium term as regulatory uncertainty prevails (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)