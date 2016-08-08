* Six sub-investment grade dollar bonds from Asia last wk

* Average yield for Asian junk bonds close to lowest since 2013

* Onshore China market crimping sales of US dollar debt

By Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (IFR) - Asia's high-yield bond market jolted back to life last week after a rally in credit spreads triggered a flurry of new issues.

Six Asian companies with with sub-investment grade, or junk, credit ratings sold US dollar bonds in just two days, adding to hopes of a recovery after a dismal first half for new issues.

The rebound in dealmaking comes after JP Morgan's Asia credit index showed spreads over US Treasuries for non-investment grade borrowers tightened 61 basis points in July. The average yield to maturity fell below 6.3 percent - a three-year low - at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year US Treasuries hit a four-year low on July 8 and have shrunk around 75 basis points since the start of the year.

Tighter spreads, strong investor demand for yield and a more stable market have created an attractive window for companies to raise additional financing.

Thomson Reuters data show that July was the busiest month of the year for US dollar high-yield issues in Asia with a tally of $2.82 billion, including hybrid financings but excluding Japan and Australia.

"It's an excellent time for (high-yield borrowers) to print," said a Hong Kong-based investment banker. "A lot of issues have been opportunistic, but it's good to see them coming and we've been encouraging them to go. Even just a few months ago, we thought the market was totally dead."

HIGH RETURNS

Asian high-yield bonds from the likes of Indonesian real estate developer Lippo Karawaci and Chinese sporting goods supplier 361 Degrees International have handed investors outsized returns.

In February, Lippo attempted to print a $100 million seven-year bond, callable after four years, at a yield of 9 percent. After a lacklustre response, and despite the rare step of sweetening price guidance during marketing, the deal was called off. Last week, it reopened its 2022 bonds at a yield to maturity of just 6.203 percent and raised $260 million on orders in excess of $1.25 billion.

361 Degrees, rated BB by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, printed $400 million of five-year bonds in May at 7.48 percent. Those bonds now yield 5.492 percent according to Tradeweb, having gained seven points. YIELD HUNT

Asian investors believe the high-yield rally has further to run as low yields in developed markets drive more investors into the region.

Last week's most popular junk bond, a $450 million three-year financing for Chinese property developer Road King Infrastructure drew $6.5 billion of orders from 247 investors.

"I do think the market can tighten further," said Sean Chang, head of Asian debt investment at Barings Asset Management.

"Investors in the G3 markets have been cautious in this region, but, now, they really have to put their capital to work so they need to invest and they have to be more diversified from their own markets, given the low yield or negative interest rates domestically. This rally could be sustained for much longer."

Yet, despite everything, high-yield issuance remains well below earlier volumes and the pipeline looks unimpressive. Bankers doubt proceeds in the second half will eclipse the $15.24 billion reported in the same period last year.

July's total of $2.8 billion pales in comparison with the $10.0 billion raised in July 2015.

So far this year Asian junk bond sales have reached $9.8 billion, a 51 percent decline on a year earlier.

LOCAL ALTERNATIVES

Although there has been a pick-up in activity, it has come from such a low base that dealmakers see little cause for excitement. Most recent US dollar financings have been small, opportunistic reopenings and refinancings, and the second half is expected to be more of the same.

Issuing onshore and in local currencies remains far more affordable for many Asian issuers. This is especially true for China, where analysts estimate that borrowers can save as much as 300 basis points on their annual interest costs by selling bonds in their home market.

A long list of Chinese property developers have done just that Issuers that have ventured offshore, despite the price differential, have usually done so to refinance existing US dollar debt.

"I think the Asia high-yield universe is fairly small, and always has been, and has gotten smaller with the disappearance of Chinese real estate," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker.

"I think the Asia high-yield universe is fairly small, and always has been, and has gotten smaller with the disappearance of Chinese real estate," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker.

"Unfortunately, I think it will remain small. Terms are good for issuers, but there just aren't many of them out there."