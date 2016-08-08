BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 KR Motors Co Ltd:
* Says to divest motorcycle sales & distribution business into a new wholly owned subsidiary
* Says division effective date of Oct. 1 and registration date of Oct. 4
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO