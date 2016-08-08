Aug 8 Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings for 17.3 billion yen with subscription period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, payment date on Aug. 16 and transaction date Aug. 17

* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement for 864.6 million yen with subscription date on Sep. 12 and payment date on Sep. 13

