BRIEF-Dawning Information Industry completes establishment of tech JV
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
Aug 8 Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies :
* Says Tong Guohua resigned from chairman of the board
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ACPu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
* IN Q1 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM 8.4 MILLION EUROS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016 TO 13.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2017