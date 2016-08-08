BRIEF-Dawning Information Industry completes establishment of tech JV
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
Aug 8 Ygsoft Inc
* Says share trade to halt from Aug 9 pending announcement related to share private placement
* IN Q1 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM 8.4 MILLION EUROS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016 TO 13.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2017