By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (IFR) - Environmentally conscious European investors flocked to the world's first green Masala bond last week, raising hopes that the fledgling market for offshore rupee debt could play a major role in financing India's renewable energy ambitions.

NTPC, India's largest power company, priced 20 billion rupees ($299 million) of five-year bonds last Wednesday at a yield of 7.48 percent. It is the third Indian company to issue so-called Masala bonds since HDFC opened the market last month, and the first to carry a green label.

The green certification gave NTPC a global boost and, as a result, better pricing. NTPC doubled HDFC's international distribution, allocating 30 percent of its Masala bonds to Europe versus HDFC's 14 percent. Notable was NTPC's ability to lure dedicated green bond funds from Germany and Denmark into the deal.

"The investor reach gets enhanced. The green investors in Europe and the US have invested in this issue in addition to the normal investor," said Shashikant Rathi, head of treasury and debt capital markets at Axis Bank, one of the joint bookrunners alongside HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered.

Offshore US investors also participated in this issue through their offices in London and Singapore. Bankers said the green tag and NTPC's state ownership both played a part in driving demand.

With NTPC illustrating the benefits of diversification, the offfering is expected to pave the way for similar issues, especially as the country looks for new channels to finance India's enormous green energy needs.

India, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, announced plans last year for a 33-35 percent cut in carbon intensity by 2030, but it may need as much as $2.5 trillion to achieve those goals.

A deeper Masala market would help India finance some of that requirement from overseas without adding to foreign exchange exposure. Masala bonds are denominated in rupees, allowing local borrowers to match their interest costs with local revenues.

FROM COAL TO SOLAR

NTPC has committed to use proceeds to finance investments in renewable energy projects in India. It will maintain one or more separate bank accounts for the proceeds received from issuance of Green bonds and will allocate them to eligible green projects.

NTPC plans to build power generation facilities where at least 85 percent of the electricity will come from solar energy. Currently, 75 percent of NTPC's installed capacity is coal based.

NTPC was able to leverage international attention to squeeze pricing.

"From an issuer perspective, it made more sense to do a Green Masala instead of just a Masala because there is additional liquidity provided by dedicated green investors and they can get pricing traction from the additional demand," said Jujhar Singh, co-head of the high-yield product group at Standard Chartered.

The rest of NTPC's non-green European buyers, such as macro funds, took a view on the currency, based on India's fundamentals, said another market source.

The financing was priced at the tight end of guidance, inside NTPC's onshore curve and 20 basis points inside the five-year benchmark for top-rated onshore Indian rupee bonds . Final orders topped 29 billion rupees.

Initial price guidance had been set at 7.5-7.6 percent. NON-RESIDENT INDIANS

Some investment bankers say the first batch of Masala bonds may have been timed to take advantage of the coming maturity of around $26 billion of foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians that are due to mature this autumn.

"We do expect a chunk of these bonds to be placed with private banks for their clients as FCNR deposits are maturing next month, similar to what was seen with HDFC's issue," said Ajay Marwaha, director and head of investments at Sun Global Investments in London.

About 18 percent of HDFC's Masala bonds, amounting to 5 billion rupees, were sold to private banks. NTPC placed most of its bonds with institutional investors, with a smaller 5 percent going to private banking clients. ($1 = 66.7390 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve Garton; A version of this story appeared in the Aug 6 edition of IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters publication; www.ifrasia.com; .)