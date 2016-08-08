BRIEF-Dawning Information Industry completes establishment of tech JV
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
Aug 8 Phison Electronics :
* Says it will repurchase 7,500,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 9 to Oct. 8
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$189 per share ~ T$270 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$16,758,796,163
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AGDK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
* IN Q1 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM 8.4 MILLION EUROS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016 TO 13.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2017