Aug 8 Phison Electronics :

* Says it will repurchase 7,500,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 9 to Oct. 8

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$189 per share ~ T$270 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$16,758,796,163

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AGDK

