Aug 8 Jetwell Computer :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8

* Record date Sep. 8

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AGFd

