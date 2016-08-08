Aug 8 Dabomb Protein :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31

* Record date Aug. 31

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AGGj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)