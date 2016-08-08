BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Dabomb Protein :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31
* Record date Aug. 31
* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AGGj
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO