BRIEF-Dawning Information Industry completes establishment of tech JV
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
Aug 8 Chaun-Choung Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 24
* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30
* Record date Aug. 30
* Payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AGJd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completes establishment of tech JV in Tianjin city with partners, on May 12
* IN Q1 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM 8.4 MILLION EUROS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016 TO 13.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2017