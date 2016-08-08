BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 TCL Corp
* Says it sold 2,940,108 smart phones in July, down 32.5 percent y/y
* Says it sold 1,740,021 LCD TVs in July, up 45.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2b71B6l
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO