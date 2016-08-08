BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 77.9 percent stake in auto investment firm for 1.6 billion yuan ($240.21 million) via cash and share issue
* Says it aims to raise 245 million yuan in private placement of share to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aLdkVU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6609 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO