Aug 8 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says July hog sales at 397 million yuan ($59.60 million), average selling prices down 9.39-16.82 percent m/m

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b7jn6i

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6609 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)