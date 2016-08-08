BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
Aug 8 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says China Evergrande's units have bought 5 percent stake in the company
* Says the shares were bought between July 25 to August 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aLfLbc
* Q1 net profit 32,538 dirhams versus loss of 496,138 dirhams year ago