BRIEF-Natra Q1 EBITDA falls 42.1 pct YoY
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 NET LOSS 2.0 MLN EUROS VS PROFIT 144,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 8 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 11 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 12 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BZrgXJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Finnish eye care company and optical retailer Silmaasema says plans to list its shares in Helsinki bourse main list