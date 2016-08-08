Aug 8 COFCO Property Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to boost property JV's capital by 806 million yuan ($121.01 million)

* Says unit's investment JV plans to buy Shenzhen electric firm for 1.08 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b7snbB; bit.ly/2b2ParM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6608 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)