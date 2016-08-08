BRIEF-Vodacom Group FY HEPS rises to 923 cents
* FY South Africa data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million
Aug 8 Gigadevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,718.35 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b2PSFJ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY South Africa data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)