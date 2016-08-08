Aug 8 Taichung Commercial Bank :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.17 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 24

* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30

* Record date Aug. 30

* Payment date Oct. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AKgU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)