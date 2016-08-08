BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 Advancetek Enterprise :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$243,983,878 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$243,983,870 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 2
* Last date before book closure Sep. 5 with book closure period from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10
* Record date Sep. 10
* Payment date Sep. 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AKhE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago