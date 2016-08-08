Aug 8 Advancetek Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$243,983,878 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$243,983,870 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 2

* Last date before book closure Sep. 5 with book closure period from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10

* Record date Sep. 10

* Payment date Sep. 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AKhE

