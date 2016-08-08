BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 Bank of Kaohsiung :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.03 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.52 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 24
* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30
* Record date Aug. 30
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AKjk
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago