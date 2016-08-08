BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 CTBC Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary CTBC Bank will stop acquiring 51 percent stake in Malaysia Branch of Royal Bank of Scotland
* Says its subsidiary Taiwan Life Insurance will stop acquiring 49 percent stake in the in Malaysia Branch of Royal Bank of Scotland
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AKpa
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago