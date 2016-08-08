BANGALORE, Aug 08 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34200 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 35800 ICS-104(24mm) 40100 ICS-202(26mm) 46500 ICS-105(26mm) 42400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(27mm) 47200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 43400 ICS-105MMA(27) 45300 ICS-105PHR(28) 47600 ICS-105(28mm) 46800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46800 ICS-105(29mm) 48100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47800 ICS-105(30mm) 49200 ICS-105(31mm) 49900 ICS-106(32mm) 50300 ICS-107(34mm) 57500