BRIEF-Solid Group posts qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
Aug 9 Geonext Corp :
* Says the co's consolidated subsidiary signed contract to sell its rights in Iwate-based photovoltaic power plant, with a generated output of 665kw, to Stearmotor&Co
* Says the transaction price is not disclosed
* Says the transfer will be completed on Aug. 22
Source text in Japanese:
unit has received material purchase order for aud$ 3mln