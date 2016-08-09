BRIEF-Solid Group posts qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
Aug 9 Shanghai LongYun Advertising and Media Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completes the acquisition of 51 percent stake in an Anhui-bsed media co
