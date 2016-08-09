** Idea Cellular down as much as 6 pct to its lowest since June 24

** India's 3rd largest telecom company on Monday posted a 74 pct slump in June-quarter consol profit

** Says profit hurt by a one-time finance cost for spectrum and lower voice revenues pushed its income down

** Stock -- down 50 pct since its all-time high in Apr 2015 -- has lost 28 pct of its value since the beginning of the year

** Idea, along with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit have been heavily spending on ramping up 4G networks in anticipation of Reliance Industries 4G telecom service launch later this year

** Stock currently trades at 98 rupees, 22 pct below the analysts' median PT