BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Idea Cellular down as much as 6 pct to its lowest since June 24
** India's 3rd largest telecom company on Monday posted a 74 pct slump in June-quarter consol profit
** Says profit hurt by a one-time finance cost for spectrum and lower voice revenues pushed its income down
** Stock -- down 50 pct since its all-time high in Apr 2015 -- has lost 28 pct of its value since the beginning of the year
** Idea, along with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit have been heavily spending on ramping up 4G networks in anticipation of Reliance Industries 4G telecom service launch later this year
** Stock currently trades at 98 rupees, 22 pct below the analysts' median PT (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.