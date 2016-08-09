BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Dae Hwa Pharm Co.,Ltd:
* Declared an annual interim cash dividend of 50 won per share of common stock for 2016
* Dividend payment on Aug. 22, to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount of 882.9 million won
