Aug 9 Dae Hwa Pharm Co.,Ltd:

* Declared an annual interim cash dividend of 50 won per share of common stock for 2016

* Dividend payment on Aug. 22, to shareholders of record on June 30

* Total dividend amount of 882.9 million won

