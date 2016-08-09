BRIEF-Solid Group posts qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
Aug 9 Silicon Power Computer & Communications :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 24
* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30
* Record date Aug. 30
* Payment date Sep. 14
* unit has received material purchase order for aud$ 3mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: