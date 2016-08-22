** Shares of Indian public-sector lenders fall after govt picks RBI Deputy Gov Urjit Patel as next governor

** Patel, seen by markets as being more hawkish, would continue Rajan's drive to clean up banks

** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank down between 0.7 pct and 1.7 pct

** Patel will start his three-year term on Sept 4 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)