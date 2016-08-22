Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Shares of Indian public-sector lenders fall after govt picks RBI Deputy Gov Urjit Patel as next governor
** Patel, seen by markets as being more hawkish, would continue Rajan's drive to clean up banks
** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank down between 0.7 pct and 1.7 pct
** Patel will start his three-year term on Sept 4 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.