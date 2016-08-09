BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Zhang Guanfu resigned as chairman
* Says it appoints An Huailue as chairman and An Huailue will no longer serve as general manager
* Says it appoints Kong Lingzhong as general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9t2Lqr
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: