BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd up as much as 1.4 pct
** Global wholesales in July, including Jaguar Land Rover, higher by 20 pct
** Analysts at Motilal Oswal are factoring in wholesale volume growth of 13 pct in FY17 for JLR
** Brokerage maintains "Buy" rating with a TP of 576 rupees
** Tata Motors shares 2nd-biggest riser on the benchmark BSE index, which is down 0.08 pct
