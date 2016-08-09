BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says shareholder Dingli Holding Group's stake in the co decreases to 11.4 percent from 19 percent after transferring shares to individual Zhang Pengqi
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete