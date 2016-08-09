BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 JVM CO LTD :
* Says Kim Jun Ho resigns from co-chief executive officer in the company, effective Aug. 9
* The company's the other co-CEO, Lee Yong Hui, will begin to serve as CEO
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6519Ao
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: